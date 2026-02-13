Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

19 Maharashtra Students Hospitalised After Taking Excessive Dose Of Iron

A probe has been ordered after the incident was reported from Bhamdeli village in Bhadravati tehsil, they said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
19 Maharashtra Students Hospitalised After Taking Excessive Dose Of Iron
According to officials, students are given iron tablets every Monday.
Chandrapur:

Nineteen students from a Zilla Parishad school in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district fell ill and had to be hospitalised after apparently consuming an excessive dose of anti-anaemia tablets without supervision, officials said on Friday.

A probe has been ordered after the incident was reported from Bhamdeli village in Bhadravati tehsil, they said.

According to officials, students are given iron tablets every Monday. However, some students from the ZP school reportedly consumed more such tablets on Tuesday when the teachers were not around.

A total of 19 students complained of nausea, dizziness and felt “extremely unwell” on Wednesday night. The school administration then called for ambulances and got them admitted to the Chandrapur District Hospital, said Ashok Katare, district health officer of Zilla Parishad.

According to the doctors, 16 students are in stable condition. Three are under observation, they said.

ZP Chief Executive Officer Pulkit Singh has ordered a high-level probe into the matter, said officials. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Iron Tablets, Maharashtra Students Hospitalised, Bhadravati
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com