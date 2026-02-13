Class 12 Student Returning From Farewell Runs Over 5 In Lucknow, 6-Year-Old Dies

A Class 12 student returning from a farewell party allegedly lost control of his speeding car in Lucknow, hitting a parked bike and then running over several people. The incident left a six-year-old boy dead and four others injured.

The 21-year-old student, Gaurav Singh, initially fled the scene after a tire on his car burst. The police later seized the vehicle and arrested him.

The accident took place around 6:00 pm on Thursday when the car went out of control after hitting a parked bike.

CCTV footage shows the speeding car crashing into a parked two-wheeler on which a man was seated, causing him to fall. The impact caused the car to lose control and veer towards the roadside.

The vehicle further hit four people standing nearby, Armaan, Sadhana Patel, her mother Meena Devi, and Sadhana's six-year-old son, Dikshant. The car then crashed into an e-rickshaw and later an auto, injuring e-rickshaw driver Awadh Bihari.

As the car became uncontrollable, people moved aside to avoid being hit. The student and his friend abandoned the vehicle and fled. Local residents took the injured to a private hospital and alerted the police.

Dikshant, who was critically injured, was referred to the Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead. He studied in Class 2 at Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Rajnish Verma, Lucknow ACP said the families of the injured were informed and the police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area. An FIR will be registered based on the complaint submitted by the victims' families.

(With inputs from Vivek Shahi)