Video: Snow Leopard Attacks Female Skier Who Got Too Close For A Picture

The trend of capturing every moment on camera has become a habit for many tourists worldwide. Unfortunately, this obsession with photography has led to numerous incidents, sometimes even fatalities and injuries, often caused by close encounters with wild animals. A recent case in northwest China serves as a reminder of the risks involved. A female tourist on a skiing trip in Koktokay, a town in the Xinjiang region, had a narrow escape when a snow leopard approached her while she was returning to her hotel last Friday.

According to local officials and state media, the tourist spotted the animal, famously difficult to find in the wild, and decided to get out of her car. Ignoring the risks, she walked toward the leopard to take a photo, prompting the animal to attack.

Videos shared on social media showed the skier lying on the ground near the leopard. Later, bystanders were seen helping the injured tourist, who was holding their face. Thankfully, the leopard eventually left the area.

The tourist is currently hospitalized and is expected to recover. Following the attack, local authorities have increased patrols and warned people to keep their distance from wild animals for their own safety.

According to Global Times, the local forestry and grassland bureau, the public security bureau, and other departments have strengthened safety patrols, implemented additional protective measures, and increased public awareness efforts in surrounding areas.

Local authorities have urged residents and tourists to follow safety guidelines, maintain a safe distance when encountering wild animals, and promptly report such situations to the police to ensure personal safety.