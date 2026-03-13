Rs 92,47,48,000: The Bounty US Has Set For Information On Mojtaba Khamenei

The United States has offered a reward of up to $10 million or Rs 92,47,48,000 at current exchange rates for information on Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and several other senior officials tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The offer was made public on Friday through the US State Department's Rewards for Justice programme, run by the Diplomatic Security Service.

"These individuals command and direct various elements of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which plans, organises, and executes terrorism around the world," the Rewards for Justice programme statement read.

Got information on these Iranian terrorist leaders?



Send us a tip. It could make you eligible for a reward and relocation. pic.twitter.com/y7avkqdGWw — Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) March 13, 2026

"If you have information on these or other key IRGC leaders or its component branches, send it to us via our Tor-based tipline or Signal. Your information could make you eligible for relocation and a reward," it added.

Among the Iranian leaders named are Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, deputy chief of staff of the Supreme Leader's office Ali Asghar Hejazi, and Iran's security chief, Ali Larijani, among others.

Some entries in the announcement appear as silhouettes because photographs are not available.

The bounty announcement comes as the United States and Israel press their air campaign against Iran, now in its third week. US President Donald Trump said in an interview aired on Friday that American forces would strike Iranian targets "very hard" in the coming days.

He signalled an intensification of the US-Israeli campaign. Washington and its allies launched the offensive on February 28 with strikes that killed Iran's former supreme leader, Ali Khamenei. That action triggered a widening regional war that has rattled global energy markets and drawn missile and drone attacks across the Gulf.

"We're going to be hitting them very hard over the next week," Trump told Fox News Radio. He added that he believed Iran's leadership could eventually be toppled by its own people.

"I really think that's a big hurdle to climb for people that don't have weapons," Trump said. "I think it's a very big hurdle... It'll happen, but it probably will be, maybe not immediately."

Trump's remarks followed statements from US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who said Washington and Israel had already struck more than 15,000 targets since the air campaign began.

"Between our air force and that of the Israelis, over 15,000 enemy targets have been struck. That's well over 1,000 a day," Hegseth said.

He added that Friday would see the highest volume of strikes so far. Hegseth said the campaign had sharply degraded Iran's ability to retaliate. Iran's "missiles, their missile launchers and drones (are) being destroyed or shot out of the sky," he said.

The volume of missile attacks had fallen by 90 per cent and drone strikes by 95 per cent. He also said Iran's new Supreme Leader was "wounded and likely disfigured" in the February 28 attack that killed his father. Iranian officials have confirmed the younger Khamenei was wounded but have given no further details. He has not appeared in public since taking the country's top post.

The conflict has triggered turmoil in global energy markets after Iran's Revolutionary Guards effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz. About a fifth of the world's oil supply normally flows through the narrow Gulf waterway. Oil prices surged above $100 a barrel earlier this week, while stock markets have wobbled amid fears of a prolonged disruption.

Iranian officials have vowed to keep the pressure on shipping through the strategic chokepoint. They have warned that the conflict could escalate if attacks on the country continue.