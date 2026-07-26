<i>Ramayana</i>: Ranbir Kapoor Says Final Face-Off With Yash Is Yet To Be Shot

Even before Ramayana reaches theatres, fans are eagerly waiting to watch Ranbir Kapoor and Yash share the screen. However, the two stars have not filmed their biggest moments together yet. During a conversation at San Diego Comic-Con, Ranbir revealed that the film's climax is still left to be shot.

The actor shared that while both characters are central to the story, their scenes together come much later in the film. Ranbir said, “Lord Rama and Ravana will be appearing together at the end of the film, with maybe a meeting in the middle. But we haven't shot that. So, we haven't had the opportunity to work together. But, I have known Yash for sometime now and I have been a big fan of his work. I truly believe that we needed somebody with his aura, his stardom, his outlook to play this role."

Although they are yet to shoot together, Ranbir had plenty of good things to say about his co-star. He said Yash has brought a fresh take to Ravana instead of following the usual image people have seen over the years.

The actor added, “He has played it with so much swag, aura, and honesty that he has really made Ravana come alive. Over the years, we have a very stereotypical depiction of Ravana, but not this one."

Yash also spoke about the project and said the team has always focused on telling the story in the right way. He admitted that making the film came with several challenges, but everyone stayed committed to the vision.

“Intent is the most important thing. If you have the right intent and the right team, everything will fall in place. This story itself has got so much of aspects where we have started figuring out so many aspects of life while making this film. Technically, yes, it was demanding with the make up and looks. There were so many challenges but eventually, when you are trying to tell a story - and that's why we are all here. We love stories and we give it our all to bring it in the most authentic way. And I think we have been able to do that in quite a good manner is what I believe,” the Kannada star said.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. Sunny Deol will be seen as Hanuman, while Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman. The film also stars Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha and Indira Krishnan.

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release this Diwali, while the second part is set to arrive in theatres on Diwali 2027.