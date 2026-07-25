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Priyanka Chopra, Vijay Varma And Other Celebs React After Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

Sonakshi Sinha shared a post declaring the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan on her Instagram Stories with clapping emojis.

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Priyanka Chopra, Vijay Varma And Other Celebs React After Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns
Pradhan's resignation was one of the key demands of those protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar
  • Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid NEET paper leak protests
  • Pradhan's resignation fulfilled a key demand of protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar
  • Several celebrities, including Sonakshi Sinha and Priyanka Chopra, reacted on social media
Who will be the new Education Minister after this resignation?

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the ongoing protests over the alleged NEET paper leak. He announced the move on his X handle just hours before the third round of talks between the Cockroach Janta Party and the Centre. Pradhan's resignation was one of the key demands of those protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for over a month. 

Celebs also shared their views on the development on social media. Sonakshi Sinha shared a post declaring the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan on her Instagram Stories with clapping emojis.

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The actress further shared a video posted by Coackroach Janta Party, which showed founder Abhijeet Dipke's reaction to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. In the caption, she wrote, "Bhaiiii kya kar diyaaaa?!?!?." 

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Priyanka Chopra also shared a news article announcing Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation on his Instagram Stories. She simply added a few emojis in the caption. 

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In the comments section of another viral post, several celebrities shared their reaction to the news. 

Prajakta Kohli wrote, "Big Big Big Winn!!!" 

Malaika Arora, Diana Penty, Shibani Akhtar and Tisca Chopra also welcomed the decision. 

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Comedian-actor Vir Das shared a text post on Instagram which simply read, "Friends," with a folded hand, Indian tricolour flag and a red heart emoji. In the caption, he wrote, "You restored a single word of a tiny little sentence of that book we all read in school and forgot. You beautiful kids. Whatever the hell happens from here, you won. Now hurry up and celebrate." 

Sharing a picture of Dharmendra Pradhan on his Instagram page, actor Vijay Varma quoted the lyrics of the song Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and wrote, "Accha chalta hoon.. duaaon mein yaad rakhna." 

Apart from Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, the other two key demands put forth by the protesters were: compensation for the families of students who committed suicide following the NEET paper leak, as well as no legal action against the student demonstrators.

The Centre had alreasy gave the CJP assurances regarding the latter two demands.

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