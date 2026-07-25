Video: How CJP Protesters Celebrated At Jantar Mantar As Dharmendra Pradhan Resigned

The announcement of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation on Saturday over exam irregularities and NEET paper leaks, after a month of intense national student protests, has triggered massive, jubilant celebrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, which had been the epicentre of the agitation.

The moment the news broke, the atmosphere at Jantar Mantar turned celebratory with the crowd of protesters cheering, dancing, singing and waiving Indian flags under yellow canopies.

After weeks of sustained, nationwide protests, Pradhan sent his official resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announced it publicly on X.

In his letter, Pradhan noted he stepped down to ensure "anti-national forces" do not exploit the protests and to protect the academic focus of students.

Abhijeet Dipke's Reaction To Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), posted a video on Instagram showing the moment he received the news.

The 3-minute clip begins with Dipke taking a phone call as the crowd around him cheers. He then picks up the microphone and announces, "We have done it!", a line met with loud cheers and fists raised in the air.

Speaking to the crowd of mostly young students, Dipke said resignations do not come easily under this administration but that this moment proved otherwise. He said, "jhukti hai duniya, jhukane wala chahiye" (the world bows when you make it bow).

Read | Cheers, Fists In Air: CJP Founder's Reaction To Dharmendra Pradhan's Resigning

Dipke then read out, one by one, the names of students who died after the NEET paper leak, taking them from a poster he held up. He said these were the students whose lives and futures had been severely affected by the paper leak controversy.

The talks between the CJP and the Centre were deadlocked over the demand for Pradhan's resignation. On Saturday morning, the CJP had made it clear that there can be no discussions if the government refuses to sack Dharmendra Pradhan.

The key demands put forth by the protesters were:

Resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan No legal action against the student protesters, and Compensation for the families of students who died by suicide after the NEET paper leak.

The Centre had assured the CJP on the latter two demands during Friday but had remained silent on the resignation demand.

Dipke addressed the crowd, dedicating the milestone to the collective power of peaceful resistance. However, he emphasised that celebrations would remain tempered until their remaining demands, such as compensation for families of affected students and an end to police actions against protesters, are completely met.

