Remember That Spine-Chilling Laugh in <i>Kick</i>? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says He Borrowed It From This Bollywood Star

The 2014 action comedy Kick completes 12 years today, July 25. The Salman Khan-starrer film produced one of Bollywood's most distinctive villains, Shiv Gajra, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Despite the film being more than a decade old, Nawazuddin's portrayal of the character remains unforgettable.

From the signature tongue click and chilling dialogue delivery to the high-pitched laugh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui brought a unique psychological edge to the notorious character. During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor looked back at the character and shared, “The tongue-clicking sound was actually one of the nuances we used to incorporate often during our theatre days. As for the sinister laugh you see in Kick, it was inspired by Manoj Bajpayee's performance in Aks.”

Revealing his fascination with Manoj Bajpayee's performance in Aks, Nawazuddin revealed that he drew some inspiration from that portrayal alongside adding his distinctive touch to make it unique and more engaging for the audience. Nawazuddin, who is renowned for fusing his theatre background with his creative instincts while playing a character, breathed life into such a villainous character whose psychological unpredictability and dark humour still remain unforgettable.

Directed and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kick was the remake of a 2009 Telugu film of the same name. Alongside Salman Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film featured Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, Mithun Chakraborty, Archana Puran Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Sumona Chakravarti and Vipin Sharma, among others, in prominent roles.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in the Netflix film Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, where he essayed the role of Inspector Jatil Yadav. The actor has an exciting lineup of projects coming up next. These include Section 108 and Noorani Chehra. Both films are expected to release this year. The actor will also be seen in the international heist thriller film The Great Escape Faraar.