Katrina Kaif To Join Prabhas-Starrer <i>Spirit</i> After Deepika Padukone's Exit? Here's What We Know

Prabhas' upcoming film Spirit continues to create excitement even before its release. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the pan-India action film has remained one of the most talked-about projects since it was announced. After reports claimed that Deepika Padukone is no longer part of the project, Katrina Kaif has been offered the role.

Despite the speculation, there has been no official confirmation from the makers or the actress. If Katrina joins the cast, it'll mark her return to Telugu cinema after nearly 20 years, following her appearances in Malliswari and Allari Pidugu.

Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri will be making her South Indian film debut as a lead alongside Prabhas.

According to Pinkvilla reports, the makers of Spirit are planning to cast Katrina Kaif in a special role. While her appearance may not be very long, it is said that her character will play a major part in the story and appear at a key moment in the film.

As per The Hollywood Report India, Deepika Padukone was removed from the film after director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was not happy with the conditions she had asked for. Reports say she wanted a fee of ₹40 crore along with a share in the film's profits.

She also reportedly requested a 6 hour work schedule and did not want to deliver her dialogues in Telugu.

The upcoming film will be Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first directorial after Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor. Deepika Padukone appeared in Kalki 2898 AD.