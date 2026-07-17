Seven Months Pregnant, Deepika Padukone Works Night Shifts To Shoot Intense <i>Raaka</i> Action Scenes

Deepika Padukone is reportedly in her third trimester as she expecting her second child. A new update suggests she has been at the top of her game, pulling off night shifts and intense action sequences while seven months pregnant for her much-anticipated film Raaka with Allu Arjun, helmed by the director.

What's Happening

It is an interesting update, as Deepika Padukone has been at the centre of controversy over her strict eight‑hour workday schedule. However, her commitment to her craft remains unshakeable.

According to a Variety report, a crew member said, “She was determined to do everything to complete the film before she takes a maternity break. Some of the action sequences are very demanding, almost grueling, but despite the challenges, she has been able to accomplish this. It is inspiring for everyone on the sets to see Deepika perform like this. Not to forget, she has a one‑and‑a‑half‑year‑old daughter at home, who also receives her unwavering attention.”

About Raaka

Directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures, Raaka is slated for release in 2027. The film also generated buzz recently when the makers revealed Allu Arjun's first look on his 44th birthday, featuring him in a bold, bald avatar with an intense and rugged appearance.

What Deepika Padukone Said About The 8-Hour Shift Demand

When asked about the 8-hour shift controversy, Deepika told CNBC TV18, "By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian Film Industry, have been working for 8 hours for years and it's never made headlines!"

Deepika added, "I don't want to take names now and make this into a whole thing, but it is very commonly, publicly known that a lot of male actors have been working for 8 hours a day for years. A lot of them only work for 8 hours from Monday to Friday. They do not work on weekends."

She criticised the industry's ingrained "chalta hai" (let it be) culture, calling it disorganised and unstructured, and emphasised the urgent need for systemic change.

"While the industry is termed an industry, we have never really worked like one," she said, highlighting long hours, poor conditions, and even basic issues like food.

When asked about leading the battle on her own terms, Deepika Padukone said, "I have done this at many levels; this is not new to me. Even when it comes to pay, I have had to deal with whatever comes with it... I don't even know what to call it. But I am someone who has always fought my battles silently, and for some strange reason, sometimes they become public-which is not the way I know and not the way I've been brought up. To fight my battles silently and in a dignified way is the way I know."

About Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Second Pregnancy

Deepika and Ranveer announced the good news on Sunday by sharing a joint post. The picture shows their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test kit.

In the caption, the actress posted two evil eye emoticons.

Deepika And Ranveer's Relationship

Deepika and Ranveer got married on November 14, 2018, in a grand ceremony held in Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding included two ceremonies that reflected Deepika's Konkani heritage and Ranveer's Sindhi background.

The couple's relationship began on the sets of their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, and after dating for several years, they secretly got engaged in 2015 before making their marriage public in 2018.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024.

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