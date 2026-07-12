Actor Muzammil Ibrahim Reacts After Old Claims About Breaking Up With Deepika Padukone Go Viral: 'The Respect Was Lost In Editing'

Actor Muzammil Ibrahim has responded after an old interview of his, in which he spoke about his past relationship with Deepika Padukone, began circulating widely on social media once again.

As clips from the interview went viral and sparked fresh discussions online, Muzammil took to Instagram to clarify that the conversation was recorded more than a year ago and that short edited excerpts did not reflect the full context of what he had said.

Muzammil Ibrahim's Statement

In a statement shared on Instagram, Muzammil wrote, "The interview being discussed and wrongly headlined as 'fresh claims' was recorded over a year ago. What is currently being circulated are a few moments from a much longer conversation. The hesitation, the context, and the respect with which certain topics were discussed are often lost in the editing process and when excerpts are viewed in isolation."

He further added, "I have always tried to speak about people from my past with respect, and that remains unchanged. Like many others, I have spent years focused on building my work and my life, and that is where I hope the conversation remains. I stand by speaking honestly, and I stand by doing so respectfully. - Muzammil Ibrahim."

What Muzammil Ibrahim Had Said About Deepika Padukone

The statement comes after an old interview from 2025 with Siddharth Kannan resurfaced online. In the conversation, Muzammil spoke about his relationship with Deepika during their modelling days.

He had said, "I was the first guy she met in Bombay and vice versa. It was my first actual relationship. Deepika proposed to me first. We broke up because I left her, but I don't regret it. I never regret leaving anyone. Plus, I was a star at that time; she was not. She was a model, but I had already become an actor."

During the same interview, Muzammil also revealed that they remained in touch for some time after their relationship ended. According to him, they would occasionally congratulate each other on their achievements before eventually losing touch after Deepika got married.

Deepika Padukone married actor Ranveer Singh in November 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, in September 2024 and are now expecting their second child together.

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