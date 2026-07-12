Sunita Ahuja Reveals The Biggest Lesson She Learned From <i>Lock Upp 2: 'Ghar Ki Baat Ghar Pe Rakho</i>'

Sunita Ahuja's journey on Lock Upp 2 came to an unexpected end in the 12th episode after she left the reality show due to health concerns. Before saying goodbye, Govinda's wife reflected on her time inside the jail and revealed the biggest lesson she was taking home.

Sunita Ahuja On Exiting Lock Upp 2

During the Judgement Day episode, Govinda made a special appearance and accompanied Sunita home after her exit.

When host Farah Khan asked Sunita what she had learnt during her stay on Lock Upp 2, she said, "Bohot zyada clear ho gaya mind 2 weeks mein. Whatever it is in the family, said and done, keep it in the family itself. Ghar pe hi rakho."

Sunita also opened up about the health issues that led to her decision to leave the competition.

Speaking to hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh during her farewell, she said, "My health is not good because my diabetes is not in control. I am having tension, also because I am going through menopause. I have pain and some difficulty in breathing also. That is why I have been telling again and again that I want to go."

Sunita Ahuja To Make Bollywood Debut

Speaking to ANI, Sunita shared that she will make her Bollywood debut alongside her son Yash.

"Main Yash ke saath picture kar rahi hoon. September mein picture release hogi. Main Ektaa Kapoor ko bahut pyaar karti hoon. Unki wajah se maine Netflix ka show kiya, aur main unse bahut pyaar karti hoon. Woh bhi mujhe bahut pyaar karti hain. Yash ki picture mein main uski maa ka hi role kar rahi hoon," she said.

She added, "Shayad industry mein pehli baar aisa hoga ki maa aur beta ek saath launch ho rahe hain."

Govinda and Sunita's daughter, Tina Ahuja, had previously made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 film Second Hand Husband.

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