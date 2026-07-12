Video: Alia Bhatt Helps BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Tie Kaleeras At Her Chooda Ceremony

Alia Bhatt is winning hearts online after a new video from her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's wedding celebrations surfaced on social media. The clip shows Alia helping the bride tie her kaleeras during the chooda ceremony, and fans cannot stop talking about the sweet moment.

The video, shared by a fan page on X, captures Alia sitting beside Akansha as the bride gets ready for one of the important pre-wedding rituals.

Dressed in a grey saree with a golden border, Alia is seen carefully tying the traditional kaleeras to Akansha's chooda. She kept her look elegant with a matching sleeveless blouse, gold earrings, a maang tikka, dark sunglasses and a neat bun.

Akansha looked beautiful in a bright red saree paired with a heavily embroidered golden blouse. Surrounded by close family and friends, she smiled through the ceremony.

The viral clip comes a day after Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma got married in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home. The couple exchanged vows during a sunset wedding in the garden, with only close friends and family in attendance.

Interestingly, the couple picked a date that holds special meaning for them. They got married on the same day they started dating, exactly four years ago.

Soon after the wedding, Akansha and Sharan shared their first official pictures on Instagram. The photos showed several happy moments from the ceremony, including the couple laughing together, holding hands, signing their wedding papers and spending time with their loved ones.

Sharing the pictures, Akanksha wrote, “Tu na toh ghar ghar nahi lagta tu hain toh darr nahi lagta."

The couple is also expected to host a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on July 12.

Akansha, who is actor Anushka Ranjan's younger sister, has appeared in films and web projects including Guilty, Monica and O My Darling. Sharan made his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor.