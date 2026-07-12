Akansha Ranjan Marries Sharan Sharma, First Pics Of Newlyweds Out

Actor Akansha Ranjan and filmmaker Sharan Sharma got married on Saturday in the presence of close friends and family members.

First Pics Out

The couple chose to get married on the very same date they began dating, exactly four years ago.

The couple exchanged vows during a beautiful sunset ceremony held in the garden of their residence in Mumbai.

For the wedding, the bride opted for an orange saree with a golden border. She paired it with a golden blouse. Sharan, on the other hand, chose an off-white bandhgala.

"Tu na toh ghar ghar nahi lagta tu hain toh darr nahi lagta," Akansha captioned the post.

Congratulatory Messages Pour In

Actor Alia Bhatt, who is Akansha's close friend, dropped a string of sun emojis in the comment section. "Aw cuties !!!! Love yall," actor Ananya Panday commented.

"God bless the newly weds.. @sharanssharma sharry no more tartan now.. @akansharanjan wish you a very happy long cricketing journey," Angad Bedi commented.

Alia Bhatt Dances To Maahi Ve

One of the standout moments from the couple's sangeet (which took place on Friday) featured Alia Bhatt, who stole the spotlight with an energetic performance on the iconic Bollywood song Maahi Ve.

In the video going viral online, Alia can be seen taking centre stage as she danced her heart out to Shah Rukh Khan's hit song from the 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho. The actress wore a gorgeous purple-hued classic silk saree, which she paired with a matching corset-style blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline.

She was joined by her squad, including Akansha's sister, Anushka Ranjan, and her husband, Aditya Seal, for the performance.

About Akansha And Sharan

Akansha, the younger sister of actor Anushka Ranjan, is known for her work in projects such as Guilty and Netflix's Monica, O My Darling, where she appeared alongside Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, and Huma Qureshi.

Sharan, on the other hand, made his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.