Ram Kapoor Reveals He Was Molested At 13: 'He Touched Me Under The Blanket'

Actor Ram Kapoor made a deeply personal revelation on the latest episode of Lock Upp, sharing that he was molested at the age of 13 while studying at a boarding school.

The actor said he had never spoken publicly about the incident before and that, until now, only his wife, Gautami Kapoor, knew about it.

Ram, who was marked "At Risk" on the reality show, revealed the secret as part of a task to save himself from elimination.

"I was 13 years old when I was molested in school. Till today, only my wife Gautami knows about it. I have never spoken about this publicly."

Ram Kapoor Recalls The Incident

Sharing details of what happened, Ram said the incident took place when he was in Class 8 at his boarding school. He recalled that students would often spend time talking and hanging out in the dormitories after classes.

Recalling the incident, he said, "I was molested in the boarding school. I was in my 8th standard. I was around 13 years old. During my school days, at the end of the day, we used to talk and hang out in our dorms on each other's beds. Basically, we used to have a great time."

He added, "A 10th standard student, who was on my bed with me, we were having fun and banter. He touched me under the blanket, and there were almost 30-40 children around, so I froze. I could not do anything."

He continued, "He continued to do so, and I did not know how to react. I did not know what to do or not to do. Should I endure it? Should I shout or not? I don't know, but after some time, I told him, 'I do not like it.' He stopped and immediately went away."

As Ram shared the incident, fellow contestants Harshad Chopda and Sufi Motiwala broke down in tears.

'I Became Silent And Traumatised'

The actor said the experience had a lasting impact on him and changed him as a person.

"I became different after that. I became silent and traumatised. After a few weeks, he came to me and apologised. Then, whenever he got a chance he made sure to tell me that he was extremely sorry.

"It's weird but the person who caused the trauma helped me come out of it and we became good friends. Actually, credit to him. He put in a lot of effort."

Ram also revealed that no one in his family, apart from his wife, knew about the incident.

"Neither my parents nor my children know about it. Gautami alone knows it."

Ram Kapoor On Healing From The Trauma

Reflecting on the incident, Ram said speaking about it brought back the trauma. He also explained why he does not hold resentment towards the other teenager and how the apology helped him heal.

"I can feel the trauma now since I am talking about it, but I am happy that this incident happened to me. I have no fear of the LGBTQ community at all because of him. Whenever I meet such people-I mean, like Sufi, who is one of them-I feel very close to them.

"I don't feel any inhibition or fear. I don't feel anything negative for not being able to understand them because of him. He did not commit a mistake. He was curious, and he was feeling hormonal. We were teenagers, man. I was 13, and he was 15.

"After what he did to me, he tried very hard to help me heal, and he did. I don't wish this to happen to anyone. Please don't get me wrong."

'I Don't Know What I Will Tell My Children'

Ram also shared that he has not told his children about the incident and wondered how they would react after watching the episode.

He said he doesn't know what he would tell them if they asked, "He told this in front of the entire country but didn't tell us."

Following his revelation, Ram was declared safe on the show. Riyaz was eliminated, while Shreya was also marked secure for the coming week.