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Veteran Playback Singer S Janaki Dies At 88

Known for her versatility, S Janaki recorded over 48,000 songs in multiple languages, predominantly Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam

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Veteran Playback Singer S Janaki Dies At 88
Veteran playback singer S Janaki
Mysuru:

Veteran playback singer S Janaki died at a private hospital in Mysuru due to age-related ailments. She was 88.

She developed breathing issues last night and was subsequently admitted to the hospital, sources said.

Known for her versatility, Janaki recorded over 48,000 songs in multiple languages, predominantly Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Over a career spanning six decades, she sang for films, albums, television and radio in about 20 Indian languages, including Hindi, Odia, Tulu, Urdu, Punjabi and Bengali.

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