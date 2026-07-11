Why Christopher Nolan Chose Mumbai To Promote <i>The Odyssey</i>: 'Wanted To Do This For Years'

The excitement around Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey reached a new high as the filmmaker, along with producer Emma Thomas and stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland, arrived in Mumbai as part of the film's International promotional tour. At a press conference on Saturday, Nolan opened up about why India was an important stop on the global campaign.

For Nolan, the decision wasn't a last-minute addition to the global campaign. In fact, it was years in the making.

Recalling his first visit to Mumbai, Nolan said he had travelled to the city years ago at the invitation of his friend Shivendra for a conference on the future of cinema. That trip left a lasting impression on him.

"I met a lot of filmmakers and really got to know a little bit about the film culture here," he said.

The filmmaker went on to praise Indian audiences and their deep-rooted love for cinema, calling it unlike anything he has experienced elsewhere.

"I've never been anywhere in the world with an appreciation of what movies can be and what they should be for audiences. To me, it seemed crazy that we wouldn't be bringing our films here to Mumbai for Mumbai audiences," Nolan said, adding that it was "an absolute thrill" to finally be able to do so.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Nolan had planned a promotional visit to India. He revealed that he had intended to visit Mumbai during the release of Tenet, which was partially shot in the city. However, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted those plans.

"We actually intended to come with Tenet because it was filmed here in Mumbai. Then, because of the pandemic, we weren't able to. So finally we're actually able to. It's a thrill. We wanted to do this for years," he shared.

Nolan also looked back at his experiences filming in India, revealing that he has worked in the country on two occasions - in Mumbai and Jodhpur. Both experiences, he said, were creatively fulfilling.

"I've had two experiences working in India, once in Jodhpur and one in Mumbai. It was fabulous," he said.

Describing India through the eyes of a filmmaker, Nolan said the country's visual richness makes it incredibly inspiring to shoot.

"Certainly, coming with fresh eyes in this city, everywhere you look there's something to photograph as a filmmaker. Everywhere you see beauty and textures," he said.

The director also praised the professionalism of Indian film crews, saying working with local technicians was a rewarding experience.

"It was such a pleasure to engage with local crews," he added.

Speaking about The Odyssey, Nolan highlighted how advances in IMAX technology have transformed the filmmaking process. Unlike his earlier films, The Odyssey was shot entirely using IMAX cameras, something he said wasn't technically possible before.

He explained that the latest generation of IMAX cameras is significantly quieter, allowing actors to perform emotionally demanding scenes without the distraction of noisy equipment on set.

Nolan also spoke about the theatrical experience, expressing his excitement over the growing number of premium large-format cinemas in India.

"What we're trying to do is shoot the film in the best way possible, and audiences can then see it on these massive screens and have the most beautiful experience," he said.

For Nolan, whose films have long been associated with immersive theatrical viewing, India's expanding network of IMAX and large-format screens makes the country an ideal destination not only for filming but also for celebrating cinema with audiences who share his passion for the big-screen experience.