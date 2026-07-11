Exclusive: Shekhar Kapur Reacts After Matt Damon Says He Wants To Work With Him - 'Would Give My Right Arm'

Christopher Nolan's much-awaited The Odyssey has brought plenty of excitement to India, not just because of the film but also because of its star-studded promotional tour.

Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, and actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland interacted with the media at a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday, where Damon revealed the name of the Indian filmmaker he has long wanted to collaborate with: acclaimed director Shekhar Kapur.

When asked which Indian filmmaker he would like to work with, Damon looked back at an opportunity that slipped away over two decades ago.

"I remember that when we were starting out, everyone wanted to collaborate with Shekhar Kapur. I remember when I couldn't do The Four Feathers for some reason, I was really upset about that. I think I was signed up for a Bourne movie. So, I guess, he has always been on my list and I would like to have another go. That's like a 20-year-old little debt I've been carrying around in my pocket," Damon said.

Following Damon's heartfelt remark, NDTV reached out to Shekhar Kapur for his reaction. The filmmaker responded with equal admiration for the Oscar-winning actor.

"I don't think there is a filmmaker in the world who wouldn't give their right arm to work with an actor who has as much emotional depth as Matt Damon. Who can ever forget his famous scene with Robin Williams, 'It's not your fault,' in Good Will Hunting. I must have watched it over a 1000 times and been moved to tears each time.

"Events move between the past, present and the future... while Time is created in our imagination... so it's Time Matt, and I finally collaborate," Kapur exclusively told NDTV.

The exchange has already sparked excitement among film lovers, with Damon's long-standing admiration for Kapur now being matched by the filmmaker's enthusiastic response. After more than two decades, the possibility of the two finally working together suddenly doesn't seem so far-fetched.

Kapur was originally attached to direct the 2002 historical war drama The Four Feathers, in which Damon was initially expected to star. However, scheduling conflicts prevented the actor from taking up the project, with Heath Ledger eventually headlining the film.

Damon is currently in India to promote Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Inspired by Homer's epic Greek poem, the film follows the legendary king Odysseus on his perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Along the way, he encounters mythical creatures, vengeful gods and impossible challenges in a story of survival, courage and perseverance.

The epic stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal. Directed by Christopher Nolan and produced by Emma Thomas, The Odyssey releases in theatres on July 17.