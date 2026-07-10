Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub's Voice Removed From Ajay Devgn's <i>Chauhaan</i> First Look

Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Chauhaan has received an update ahead of its release, with the makers making a couple of changes to the announcement teaser (first look) that premiered online last month.

What's Happening

The announcement teaser, which was released on June 25, originally opened with Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub's voice before Ajay Devgn's narration took over. However, the version currently available on YouTube now features a different voice delivering the opening line.

The identity of the actor who has replaced Ayyub has not been disclosed.

Apart from the change in the opening voiceover, another noticeable modification has been made to the dialogue.

The military rank "Major," heard in the earlier version, has now been replaced with "Colonel" in the updated teaser.

The teaser, which runs for just over two minutes, otherwise remains largely unchanged and has amassed over 71 lakh views on YouTube.

Sources close to the development told NDTV, "Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub's voice has been replaced from the teaser."

Background

Set against the backdrop of Kashmir, Chauhaan explores conflict, unrest and the challenges faced by the Indian Army in a region affected by prolonged violence.

Neither Ajay Devgn nor the film's production houses have publicly commented on the changes made to the first look.

Also Read | Chauhaan First Look: Ajay Devgn's 'Jumma Chumma' Message To Pathaans In Kashmir-Set Film