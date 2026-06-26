<i>Chauhaan</i> First Look X Review: Internet Calls Film 'Ajay Devgn's <i>Dhurandhar</i>', Says 'OG Action Star Is Back'

The first look of Ajay Devgn's Chauhaan was unveiled yesterday and it has led to a meme fest on social media. From calling it a "propaganda" film to comparing it to films like Dhurandhar, Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story, reactions have poured in.

Internet Reactions

One internet user wrote, "This is what happens when propaganda films like Dhurandhar, Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story are promoted. They turn hate into business. When hate takes over, art and creativity die. Everyone is trying to become India's Leni Riefenstahl. #CHAUHAAN is just another propaganda (sic)."

Someone defended the film, saying, "Real life incidents - phir bhi kuchh chu log propaganda bol ke ro rahe hai."

Some were in absolute awe of Ajay Devgn. One comment read, "Ajay Devgn's MASSIVE entry in #Chauhaan. Big B's iconic 'Jumma Chumma De De' from #Hum blasting as BGM! This swag + power combo is pure fire! Ajay is back as the OG action hero... Pathaanon se keh do, Chauhaan aa raha hai! #AjayDevgn #ChauhaanTeaser #AmitabhBachchan."

"Ajay Devgn's Dhurandhar it is, #Chauhaan," compared another user.

One person referenced youth support for Ajay Devgn in Singham Again in 2024, "Pathar maarna old fashioned hai sir, yeh naye Bharat ka naya Kashmir hai, hum sabh aapke saath hain" (Pelting stones is old-fashioned, sir; this is the new Kashmir of a new India, and we all stand with you). They added, "Ajay Devgn in Chauhaan in 2026: 35,000 crore ka investment. Uske baad bhi, pathar ka jawab nahi" (An investment of 35,000 crore. Yet, there is no response to the stone-pelting). "Pick a lane (sic)."

One person considered Chauhaan to be an open challenge to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, owing to the dialogue in the teaser, "Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai".

They wrote, "Is superstar #AjayDevgn throwing an OPEN CHALLENGE to another superstar #ShahRukhKhan? 'PATHAAN ko bolna #CHAUHAAN aa raha hai.' What a cracker of a title announcement by @ajaydevgn & Jio Studios - BLOCKBUSTER material."

One user also had Salman Khan in the mix, "After the #Chauhaan announcement, my respect for Salman Khan has grown even more. Delivering 15+ blockbusters without propaganda, corporate bookings, Deepika or adult content is something that's nearly impossible in today's era. That's why he is the biggest superstar in India! (sic)"

"First #Pathaan ruled the box office, and now #AjayDevgn is arriving as #Chauhaan to create absolute mayhem! That last dialogue, "Pathaanon se kehna Chauhaan aa raha hai", is tailored for the single screens! "@ajaydevgn & #AanandLRai are cooking a historical mass entertainer. Blockbuster loading! @jiostudios," defended another fan.

About Chauhaan Teaser

Providing a glimpse into the action-packed world, the preview was unveiled on the late action director and Ajay Devgn's father, Veeru Devgan's, birth anniversary.

Set against the backdrop of Kashmir unrest, the preview shows the police trying to tackle the unruly crowd.

The action-packed title announcement was accompanied by the caption, "#CHAUHAAN aa raha hai. On the late Veeru Devgan Ji's birth anniversary, we are bringing back our OG action star, Ajay Devgn, in an action entertainer built for the big screen (Collision emoji) In cinemas on 1st October, 2027. Thank you Veeru Ji, for everything you gave to action cinema, and for a legacy that continues to inspire generations (folded hands emoji) (sic)."

The highlight of the video was the iconic Jumma Chumma De De song from the 1991 release Hum. The popular track was heard playing in the backdrop and ending with the massy dialogue, “Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai”.

The film also marks Ajay Devgn's first-ever professional association with filmmaker Aanand L Rai.

Presented by Jio Studios and Colour Yellow banner, Chauhaan has been made under the direction of Neeraj Yadav.

Jointly backed by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma, the drama is expected to reach the cinema halls on 1st October 2027.

ALSO READ | Chauhaan First Look: Ajay Devgn's 'Jumma Chumma' Message To Pathaans In Kashmir-Set Film