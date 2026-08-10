Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: Both houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday amid protest by the Opposition over various issues.
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned amid noisy protest by the Opposition, which is seeking a response from the government on police action on protesting students and alleged theft of Ram temple donations.
The Lok Sabha has not been able to complete the Question Hour for three straight weeks now and Monday was the 16th day when the Question Hour could not be completed.
Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon as Opposition MPs shouted slogans and disrupted proceedings to press for various issues they have been agitating about since the start of the monsoon session on July 20.
Opposition parties, led by the Congress, have been demanding the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah to respond on last month's police action on students who protested against the alleged NEET paper leak. They have also been raising the issue of alleged theft of donations at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Here Are The Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates:
Lok Sabha Updates: House Adjourned For The Day
Lok Sabha adjourned to meet again on 11 August, 2026 at 11:00 A.M.
Rajya Sabha LIVE: House Passes Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026
The Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026 taken up for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha
Lok Sabha Updates: House Passes Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026
Lok Sabha passes Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, without debate amid opposition sloganeering.
Rajya Sabha LIVE: House Adjourned Till 2.15 pm
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.15 pm amid continuous ruckus.
Parliament LIVE: Centre Ready For Discussion In Lok Sabha On Student Stir In Different Parts Of The Country: Kiren Rijiju
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says Government ready for discussion in Lok Sabha on student stir in different parts of the country
Rajya Sabha Updates: House Adjourned Till 2 pm
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition continues to protest over several issues.
Lok Sabha Updates: House Adjourned Till 2 pm
Amid din, Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 PM after introduction of four bills
Rajya Sabha LIVE: House Adjourned Till 12 Noon
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon as Opposition parties continue to stall proceedings over various issues.
Lok Sabha Updates: House Adjourned Till Noon As Opposition Protests Continue
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Monday amid noisy protest by the Opposition, which is seeking a response from the government on police action on protesting students and alleged theft of Ram temple donations.
The Lok Sabha has not been able to complete the Question Hour for three straight weeks now and Monday was the 16th day when the Question Hour could not be completed.
Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: Opposition MPs Protest In Parliament Complex On Ram Temple Donation Theft
Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, protested in Parliament House complex on Monday over the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the "police excesses" against student protesters.
They demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah must come to Parliament and make a statement on the alleged police excesses during the July 20 student protest over the paper leak issue.
Carrying placards against the government, the MPs protested in front of the Makar Dwar of Parliament with slogans such as 'chhanda chor, gaddi chor', 'Amit Shah jawaab do' and 'chanda chor kahan milenge, BJP ke daftar mein'.
Lok Sabha LIVE: House Adjourned Till 12 Noon
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon as Opposition continues noisy protests.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: TMC MP Mohammed Nadimul Haque Gives A Suspension Of Business Notice
TMC MP Mohammed Nadimul Haque gives a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss "atrocities against students (Jantar Mantar and Bihar) and political atrocities in Bengal."
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: KC Venugopal Seeks Discussion, Independent Probe On Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case
Congress MP KC Venugopal on Monday demanded a discussion on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case in the Lok Sabha and for the House to direct the Centre to institute a high-level, independent inquiry under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge.
KC Venugopal moved an adjournment motion notice, alleging an "organised racket" operating within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
He submitted, "There is an urgent need to discuss the shocking revelations of massive financial fraud, theft, and embezzlement of public donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Recent reports indicate a highly organised racket operating within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, where bundles of cash and valuable jewellery donated by millions of devoted citizens have been systematically siphoned off."
(ANI)
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Manish Tewari Moves Adjournment Motion In Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday gave notice to move a motion for adjournment of the House business in the Lok Sabha to discuss the need for a new Anti-Defection Law.
In his notice, Tewari proposed suspension of the listed business of the day to hold a discussion on framing the contours of a new law to prevent mass political defections.
He said the proposed law should address defections driven by opportunism and without genuine ideological or policy differences, while also ensuring space for honest and critical dissent within and outside Parliament and legislatures.
"I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to discuss the contours of a new Anti-Defection Law that proscribes Mass Political Defections driven by opportunism and bereft of any genuine ideological or policy differences while simultaneously providing space for honest and critical dissent both inside and outside Parliament and the legislatures," the notice reads.
The Tenth Schedule, also known as the anti-defection law, was added to the Constitution through the 52nd Constitutional Amendment Act in 1985. It provides for the disqualification of lawmakers who switch parties or defect. The law applies to members of Parliament and state legislatures under Articles 102(2) and 191(2) of the Constitution.
(ANI)
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Lok Sabha To Take Up NCDC Amendment Bill Today
The government will introduce a bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday aimed at broadening the mandate of the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), enabling the organisation to give loans and grants directly to co-operative societies or any entity engaged in the development of the sector.
The NCDC, a statutory organisation under the Ministry of Cooperation, was established in 1963 under the National Co-operative Development Corporation Act, 1962.
Its main functions include planning, promoting, and financing programs for the production, processing, marketing, storage, and export-import of agricultural produce, foodstuffs, and other notified commodities.
On Monday, the government will present the National Cooperative Development Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2026, in the Lok Sabha. According to the bill circulated to the Lok Sabha members, this amendment seeks to revise the principal Act.
(PTI)