Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: Both houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday amid protest by the Opposition over various issues.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned amid noisy protest by the Opposition, which is seeking a response from the government on police action on protesting students and alleged theft of Ram temple donations.

The Lok Sabha has not been able to complete the Question Hour for three straight weeks now and Monday was the 16th day when the Question Hour could not be completed.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon as Opposition MPs shouted slogans and disrupted proceedings to press for various issues they have been agitating about since the start of the monsoon session on July 20.

Opposition parties, led by the Congress, have been demanding the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah to respond on last month's police action on students who protested against the alleged NEET paper leak. They have also been raising the issue of alleged theft of donations at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Here Are The Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: