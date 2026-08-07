Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Highlights: Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 11 am on August 10 amid sloganeering as the opposition demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the police action against protesters on July 20.
Amid ruckus in the House, Rajya Sabha chairperson CP Radhakrishnan urged both the ruling and the opposition camps to be seated. The House was adjourned for the day during the Question Hour.
In the Lok Sabha, Kiren Rijiju said that the opposition cannot dictate which minister to come to the House and when.
Earlier today, Opposition MPs protested in Parliament House complex demanding a statement from Amit Shah. Amid rain, the MPs carrying umbrellas and placards against the Central government protested in front of Makar Dwar of Parliament with slogans such as "Amit Shah jawab do" (Answer Amit Shah).
A day earlier, the Lok Sabha passed the 'Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 ', which seeks to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, Income-tax Act, 2025, and Finance Act, 2026.
The Bill, moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for passing, was approved by voice vote without discussion amid protests by opposition members over their demands related to police action against protestors on July 20.
Here are the Highlights on Parliament Monsoon Session 2026:
Lok Sabha LIVE Updates: House Adjourned Till Monday Amid Opposition Protests
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Friday as Opposition members continued protests over various issues, including the NEET paper leak and Ram temple donation theft issues.
Amid the din, the House passed the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026 without a debate.
Papers listed for the day and reports of various Parliamentary committees were tabled in the House.
With the Opposition demanding a reply from Home Minister Amit Shah on the police excesses during the recent student protests against the NEET paper leak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that the Opposition cannot dictate which minster will come to the House and respond.
As the protests and sloganeering continued, Zero Hour was adjourned within 16 minutes and the House will now meet again on Monday.
Rajya Sabha LIVE Updates: Proceedings Adjourned Till Monday Amid Repeated Disruptions By Opposition
The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day amid repeated disruptions by Opposition members who were demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's presence in the House.
As soon as the House met at noon, there was uproar after Chairman C P Radhakrishnan took up the Question Hour.
Opposition party members began slogan-shouting and also raised the issue of alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
The Chair went ahead with the listed business of the day amid din.
Rajay Sabha LIVE: House Adjourned Till 12 pm As Opposition Seeks Amit Shah's Response On Police Action Against Students
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about half an hour on Friday morning as Opposition members continued to disrupt the House, demanding the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah to respond on police action on students who protested against the alleged NEET paper leak.
Opposition MPs led by the Congress raised slogans seeking the presence of the Home Minister in the House, which were countered by the Treasury benches. Amid the ruckus, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan adjourned the proceedings till 12 pm.
Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla Criticises Opposition For Stalling House Proceedings
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday appealed to opposition members to allow the House to proceed as protests over the NEET paper leak and alleged theft of Ram temple donations continued in the House.
Birla urged members to follow parliamentary decorum and said that democracy could be strengthened through discussion and dialogue.
However, as the protests continued, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon.
"Baba Saheb Ambedkar proposed the idea that if democracy is to be empowered and strengthened in the country, then discussion and dialogue are the way forward. I urge you every time, but your conduct is not in accordance with parliamentary decorum. You should reflect on this. The House is meant for discussion, dialogue, and especially during Question Hour, for the important questions of the honorable members. I urge you to let Question Hour proceed. You do not want the House to function. This behavior and conduct of yours is not appropriate. Please sit in your seats and let the Question Hour proceed. The House proceedings are adjourned until 12:00 PM today," he said.
Lok Sabha LIVE: House Adjourned Till 12 Noon
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday amid persistent protests by opposition parties over alleged theft of Ram temple donations and NEET paper leak issue.
While lamenting that continuous protests by opposition were not good, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.
Friday is the 15th day, since the Monsoon Session began on July 20, when Lok Sabha could not complete Question Hour due to disruptions by opposition members.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition Continues Protest Over Alleged Police Action Against Students
Opposition MPs protested in Parliament House complex on Friday against the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and over their demand for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged"police excesses" against student protesters.
Amid rain, the MPs carrying Umbrellas and placards against the Central government protested infront of Makar Dwar of Parliament with slogans such as"'Amit Shah Jawab do".
#WATCH | Delhi | Opposition MPs hold a protest at the Makar Dwar of the Parliament against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over 'police action' against CJP protestors on 20th July. pic.twitter.com/DsC67aReFW— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2026