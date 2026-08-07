Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Highlights: Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 11 am on August 10 amid sloganeering as the opposition demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the police action against protesters on July 20.

Amid ruckus in the House, Rajya Sabha chairperson CP Radhakrishnan urged both the ruling and the opposition camps to be seated. The House was adjourned for the day during the Question Hour.

In the Lok Sabha, Kiren Rijiju said that the opposition cannot dictate which minister to come to the House and when.

Earlier today, Opposition MPs protested in Parliament House complex demanding a statement from Amit Shah. Amid rain, the MPs carrying umbrellas and placards against the Central government protested in front of Makar Dwar of Parliament with slogans such as "Amit Shah jawab do" (Answer Amit Shah).

A day earlier, the Lok Sabha passed the 'Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 ', which seeks to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, Income-tax Act, 2025, and Finance Act, 2026.

The Bill, moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for passing, was approved by voice vote without discussion amid protests by opposition members over their demands related to police action against protestors on July 20.

Here are the Highlights on Parliament Monsoon Session 2026: