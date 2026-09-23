Vivek Oberoi Gets Emotional As Adopted Daughter, Cancer Survivor Signs First Nepali Film

Vivek Oberoi and his wife Priyanka Alva have two children - son Vivaan Veer Oberoi, 13, and daughter Ameyaa Nirvana Oberoi, 11. But what recently led to an internet meltdown was when his adopted daughter, Sahara Shah, now 22 and cancer-free, signed her first film in his presence.

Over the years, Vivek Oberoi has adopted several children battling cancer and taken care of their treatment along with their education. He adopted Sahara when she was just two-and-a-half years old. He introduced her to the Cancer Patients Aid Association, one of India's largest non-profit organisations in Mumbai, which supports underprivileged children who cannot afford treatment.

At the CRPA Cancer Rose Day event on Tuesday, Sahara surprised even Vivek Oberoi when she announced that she had signed her first Nepali film as a lead actor, which will release next year. She is also trained in aviation and is on the path to becoming a commercial pilot soon.

Sahara said, "I'm playing a lead actress in a film. It's a Nepali film. I haven't signed yet. I wanted to take your blessing. You've been a huge part of my life. I've seen you since I was a child, and I always wanted to follow in your footsteps. I'm not even halfway there. I don't think I'll be able to reach any place you are in."

Expressing her gratitude to Vivek Oberoi, her 'dada', who was always there for her, she added, "You've always supported me when it came to acting, dancing, and whatever I wanted to do. That gave me so much conviction to dream big for me and my mum. We come from such a background. All of this is such a far-fetched dream. It was all possible because of you.

"Gifting this to you feels like such a small thing because it's nothing compared to what you've done for me. It's all been possible because of you. There's so much love and affection for you. I'm so overwhelmed."

Vivek Oberoi grew emotional as he hugged Sahara and also unveiled the poster.

Vivek Oberoi's Emotional Response

Vivek Oberoi grew visibly emotional as he told Sahara how proud he was of her. He wished her all the very best, hoping she does well in films, and urged her to always remember that she is a winner.

"I can't tell you how happy I am. I'm crying with pride. I saw this two-and-a-half-year-old girl with red eyes and a pale face undergoing chemotherapy while fighting cancer. I saw the fight in her. The way she held my finger, I knew she would win. I used to pray for her every day. Today, she is cancer-free, and she's reaping the rewards of her hard work. I'm so proud of her."

Work

On the work front, Vivek Oberoi was last seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT action series Indian Police Force and the comedy film Mastiii 4. The actor is currently preparing for his role in Nitesh Tiwari's multi-part epic Ramayana. He also has Vishal Ranjan Mishra's Grey in the line-up alongside Nithya Menen and Ashish Vidyarthi.