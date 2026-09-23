'Absolutely Necessary': Mahima Chaudhry Backs <i>Baghban</i> Co-Star Salman Khan's Masterstroke Against Trolls

Salman Khan took a strong stand against trolls after calling them out on national television during Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 20. Celebrities across genres have unanimously supported Salman for taking a stand against trolls. Now, Salman's Baghban co-star Mahima Chaudhry has spoken out in his support, saying it is an absolutely necessary step.

“Everybody has become a critic nowadays. Main bhi jab appearance karti hoon, comments dekhti hoon. Kuch log achhai dekhte hain, kuch log baith kar dekhte hain ki dupatta latak gaya, patak gaya—woh dekh rahe hain. Woh apni khud ki zindagi mein bhi jo khamiyan hain, woh dekh rahe hain (There are certain kind of people who are interested to see if the dupatta skips or something happens. In real life, they see only shortcomings in life)." Try and see the good things in everything. Especially when you are watching celebrities whose films you have celebrated, don't pinpoint their flaws and try to act smart,” Mahima told the media.

When asked whether Salman had done the right thing, Mahima Chaudhry said, “Absolutely. It's so stupid. I want to say to trolls: stop it.”

Salman Khan's response came after Katrina Kaif was brutally trolled over postpartum weight gain followed by her public appearance at the Ganapati Utsav.

"Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight... Jab woh picture mein wapas aayegi toh woh fit ho jaayegi... she wants to spend time with her family," Salman said on Bigg Boss 20 last weekend.

He didn't stop there.

The actor also spoke about being targeted online over his age, with social media users commenting that he has grown old.

"Of course, I'm 60 years old, yaar," Salman said. "You cannot be Maine Pyar Kiya all the time... this age has become (a topic) suddenly (log kehte hain) woh budha ho gaya hai... what do you want to troll... mujhe pata hai mujhe kaun kaun troll karta hai... hum react nahin karte... humare fans club itne saare hain... humko kya farak padta hai... bolne do inko...," he added.

In an angry moment, Salman removed his shirt and hat, wiped off his makeup on camera and challenged trolls to mock him.

He then showed off his fit physique, making it clear that he didn't get bothered by criticism.

Salman also spoke about the online criticism directed at his brother Sohail Khan and others. "Pehle apne aap ko dekho, apne jism ko dekho uske baad karna yeh sab... apne maa baap ko dekho... uske baad troll karna... mazak udana Sohail ke upar, Varun ke upar it's not done," he said. "Jitna trolling karna hai kar lo, phate hue joote bhi pehenta hoon...," Salman added.

Salman Khan slammed the paparazzi over inappropriate shots.

Vivek Oberoi, Parineeti Chopra and other celebrities also supported Salman Khan's stand against trolls.

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