Sunita Ahuja Has No Regrets Marrying Govinda, But Says "I Don't Forgive So Easily"

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been making headlines for quite some time over their alleged marital disputes and rumours of Govinda's affair with actor Komal Rani Swarnakar. Govinda and Sunita got married in 1987, and they have a son and a daughter. Now, in an interview, Sunita Ahuja has said that she does not regret marrying Govinda.

Talking to the Balaji Telefilms YouTube channel, Sunita Ahuja said, "I have no regrets. When I met Govinda, he was a very nice person. He was very honest. I am a very emotional person. People think I am very hard and strict, but whatever I speak, I say it from my heart. There are very few people who can understand me."

She added, "I don't have any regrets for marrying him. I want people to live their lives and let others also live. Now we have come to this extent that he is living his life, and I have started living my life. I loved Govinda when he had nothing. I came from a big family, and he didn't, but I still loved him. I still have that emotion. I don't know whether he still has it, but I still do."

When asked whether she would take Govinda back if he wanted to return, Sunita did not give a definite answer.

Sunita Ahuja said, "I don't want to comment on this. I don't forgive so easily. The word 'forgiveness' is not in my dictionary. You do whatever you want to do, and then you come and ask for forgiveness."

She added, "You only feel the absence of someone who loves you wholeheartedly. I am a self-respecting woman, and I value my self-respect. I give chances once, twice, or thrice, but after that I am like, 'Go wherever you want.' But my self-respect is extremely important to me."

"If a man does not respect a woman's love, then I believe that man should be out of her life. He doesn't deserve her. If a man fails to value a good woman, that is his loss. I don't consider that my bad luck," said Sunita.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja kept their marriage under wraps until after the birth of their daughter, Tina, in 1988. Nearly a decade later, they welcomed their son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.

Also Read: 'Why The Tamasha?': Govinda's Manager Reacts As Sunita Ahuja Takes Back Divorce Plea