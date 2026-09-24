Anupam Kher Has Advice For Govinda Amid Marriage Trouble With Sunita Ahuja

Govinda has been making headlines over controversies surrounding his marital disputes and rumours of an affair with co-star Komal Rani Swarnakar. In a recent interview, veteran actor Anupam Kher was asked about Govinda and the attention surrounding the actor's personal life. He said an actor should not let matters in their personal life overshadow their professional work.

Talking to Faridoon Shahryar, Anupam Kher said, "I am very fond of Govinda. I think he is one of the finest actors that I have worked with. I have done 10-12 films with him. Improvisation, acting, dance - no one can compete with him."

The actor added, "But you should not allow your personal life or your habits to overshadow your entire life."

Govinda was recently seen offering prayers alongside his co-star and rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani Swarnakar, at Lalbaugcha Raja. Govinda's appearance with Komal came amid ongoing speculation surrounding his personal life.

A video showed Govinda dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, while Komal Rani was seen wearing a red and yellow saree. Upon noticing the paparazzi, the actor greeted them with a chant of "Ganpati Bappa Morya." Komal waved to the photographers.

Anupam Kher said, "I am no one to pass a judgement on him. He knows his life better, and he can deal with it. I called him once, and he said he will call me back. I wanted to tell him, 'This too shall pass.'"

"Everyone's life has tragedy. I don't think the problem is that he doesn't know how to market himself. I think he has gotten bogged down by his surroundings, by his life, but he hasn't given up yet, so there is hope. I pray that he bounces back and does much more work than he is doing," added Anupam.

Talking about Govinda's Lalbaugcha Raja darshan with Komal Rani, the duo's visit came hours after Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, arrived at the pandal by herself to seek blessings. She was seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha and interacting with those around her during the visit.

Rumours about Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnakar's relationship have been circulating for some time, particularly after their joint public appearances. Speculation picked up further earlier this year when the two were photographed together at Mumbai airport.

Also Read: Govinda Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja With Komal Rani, Wife Sunita Visits Alone