9 Killed, Many Injured As Tourist Bus Catches Fire In Greater Noida

At least 9 people, including a woman, were burnt to death, and many were injured, after a sleeper tourist bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on early Thursday morning. More than 34 passengers were reportedly travelling on the bus when it suddenly caught fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the bus was travelling from Noida to Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba via Yamuna Expressway when a fire broke out. Most passengers were asleep at that time.

The fire triggered chaos, prompting several passengers to escape by jumping out through the bus windows.

The bus was seen burning intensely on the side of the expressway, with flames rapidly engulfing the vehicle.

Upon receiving the information, a fire brigade team and personnel from the Jewar police station reached the spot and began rescue and relief operations.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the situation and expressed his condolences to the families of those who died. He also directed officials to ensure proper treatment for those injured.

Yogi Adityanath also directed the officials to provide all possible assistance to the families of those who died.

"I was asleep when someone banged on the door. When I woke up, there was already a huge crowd. I didn't pick up any of my belongings; I didn't even put on my shoes. I just grabbed my phone and stepped out. It was so crowded that people were shoving each other. I was pushed around, and someone eventually pulled me out. I don't remember anything else after that. It was completely filled with smoke; the scene was chaotic, and getting out was extremely difficult," a passenger recalled.

The passenger said it was smoky and nothing was visible. "It was so smoky that nothing was visible; people were suffocating inside. Very few managed to escape, only those who could push their way out amidst the shoving...Many people lost their lives...There were quite a few people behind me who probably couldn't make it out, as I myself got out quite late," she said.

Police and fire department teams are currently at the spot. Rescue and relief operations are underway.