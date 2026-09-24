"Getting Out Was Chaotic": Passenger Who Escaped Greater Noida Bus Fire

Huge flames and dense smoke on the ill-fated tourist double-decker bus on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida killed at least nine people, with passengers who escaped saying getting out was "extremely difficult".

The incident happened early Thursday morning, when most passengers were asleep on the Bihar-registered bus, reportedly travelling from Noida to Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba. The bus carried more than 30 passengers. The fire triggered chaos, prompting several passengers to escape by jumping out through the vehicle's windows.

"I was asleep when someone banged on the door. When I woke up, there was already a huge crowd. I didn't pick up any of my belongings; I didn't even put on my shoes. I just grabbed my phone and stepped out. It was so crowded that people were shoving each other. I was pushed around, and someone eventually pulled me out. I don't remember anything else after that," a passenger recalled.

According to the passenger, it was "so smoky" that nothing was visible.

"People were suffocating inside. Very few managed to escape, only those who could push their way out amidst the shoving. Many people lost their lives. There were quite a few people behind me who probably couldn't make it out, as I myself got out quite late," the survivor said.

Another passenger told news agency ANI, "After I fell asleep, someone woke me up saying the bus had caught fire, and we all scrambled to get out. It was not an easy situation to escape from. There was a lot of smoke. We somehow managed to get out in a state of panic. The bus was packed with passengers."

Visuals showed the bus completely charred and engulfed in flames as fire brigade teams continued to put out the fire and rescue passengers.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but reports suggest it may have been due to a short-circuit.

According to a preliminary report, the bus was carrying a large quantity of luggage, including baggage loaded on its roof.

The incident has once again raised questions over the safety and negligence of double-decker bus operators.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the families of those who died in the fire and directed officials to ensure proper treatment for those injured.