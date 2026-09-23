Kartik Aaryan Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja With His First National Award In Hand

A day after winning his first National Award for Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan sought blessings from Ganapati at Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja today. What caught the Internet's attention was Kartik touched the idol's feet with his National Award in hand.

Sharing the image, he wrote in caption, "My Sukh-karta dukh-harta. Blessed beyond words. Thank you bappa!!"

Kartik Aaryan shared multiple posts after he won the National Award.

In one of his posts, he wrote, "Finally, I witnessed and lived the moment... still numb with excitement and nervousness...

A dream of a small town boy... the dream of every actor in the country..."

"The National Award for Best Actor 'Chandu Nahi, Champiyon hai Main'

I will always be grateful and indebted to Kabir sir and Sajid sir for trusting me with the responsibility of playing India's first Paralympic Gold Champion- Murlikant Petkar sir on the big screen. The journey was extremely painful, but the result is as sweet as rasmalai! I feel humbled and emotional at the same time," he added.

About Chandu Champion

Directed by Kabir Khan along with producer Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film stars Kartik Aaryan in the titular role as India's first Paralympics gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.

Chandu Champion was released on June 14, 2024. Opened to mixed reviews, it emerged as a commercial failure, grossing ₹88.73 crore worldwide. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora and Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Kartik Aaryan sheds his free-spirited gadabout cloak and gets into the skin of a character that makes a slew of demands on the actor. Aaryan gives the physically exacting role all he has and pulls off a career-best performance. Chandu Champion may be a mixed bag but it never ceases to be uplifting."