Exclusive: How Intimacy Workshops Helped Mohit Malik And Rasika Dugal 'Put Their Guard Down' In <i>Mirzapur The Movie</i>

Mohit Malik has been receiving praise for his portrayal of Birju Lohar in Mirzapur: The Movie, with the character's tragic love story with Beena Tripathi, played by Rasika Dugal, emerging as one of the talking points around the film.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Hardika Gupta, Mohit opened up about building Birju and Beena's chemistry, revealing that he and Rasika participated in intimacy workshops before filming their scenes together.

He also spoke about his journey into the Mirzapur universe, his earlier audition for Munna Bhaiya, the fear of being overshadowed by the franchise's established cast, Birju's much-discussed death and the audience response to his character.

On His Equation With Rasika Dugal

Speaking about his equation with Rasika Dugal, Mohit said the two actors connected from the early stages of the project.

He revealed that some of their scenes were eventually edited out, but the chemistry between them developed during their workshops and rehearsals.

"There were a few other scenes that got edited, but from day one, during the workshop and even before that, when we met for a little bit of preparation, I think we really gelled," he said.

Calling Rasika "a very adaptive, flexible, warm, welcoming and comforting person", Mohit said working with her was a comfortable experience. He also credited their intimacy workshops for helping them build that ease with each other.

"We also did intimacy workshops, which really helped. It was a great decision by the production because of the scenes in the film. It really makes co-actors comfortable with each other and with each other's bodies. Once you're comfortable with each other's bodies, I think it really puts your guard down. That's what happened. The intimacy workshop really worked, I feel," he shared.

Mohit also praised Rasika's approach to acting, saying their on-screen chemistry evolved naturally through their collaboration.

"She's very fluid and flowy, and I loved working with her. We improvised a lot of things. The give-and-take between us helped, although we don't meet much in the film. To show that chemistry and that love, it just happened because I think we gelled really well," he said.

On Joining Mirzapur Franchise 8 Years After Giving Audition

The actor also reflected on how joining the Mirzapur franchise years after auditioning for Munna Bhaiya felt like a full-circle moment.

Eight years ago, Mohit had auditioned for the role that eventually went to Divyenndu. He said becoming part of the same universe years later was a journey he remained grateful for.

"It has been a learning journey for me. The journey is always about learning, and I think those experiences make you what you are today. I had wanted to be a part of Mirzapur for a long time, and it finally manifested in 2025. We started shooting, although the film wasn't released immediately," he said.

'Divyenndu Didn't Know That I Auditioned For Munna Bhaiya'

The actor also revealed that he never discussed his earlier Munna Bhaiya audition with Divyenndu, who eventually played the iconic character.

"No. He doesn't know about it. I really didn't get a chance to speak at length with him," Mohit said.

He added that Abhishek Banerjee, who was involved in the casting process for the series at the time, does know about his audition.

"Abhishek Banerjee knows about it because I think he was casting for the series at that time. I think I told him, and he said, 'Yeah, I think I remember you came and you just didn't click.'"

On The Fear Of Being Overshadowed By Established Actors

Mohit admitted that he was initially worried about whether audiences would notice him among the franchise's established actors. That anxiety stayed with him until the film's release.

He shared, "This was a fear. And I think it stayed with me until the release, right up to the last day before the screening. Whenever I met the director for dubbing or otherwise, I would trouble him with just one question: 'Will I be seen?' They would hold their heads and say, 'You're mad, Mohit. You've done a good job. Just wait for it.'"

His concerns eventually disappeared after he witnessed the audience's reaction to the film.

"Eventually, the film ended, people stood up, realised I was sitting next to them and started clapping. It was a surreal experience. I'm happy that I'm seen among them," he said.

Mohit also credited the entire team for the film's success and said the audience's response to Birju has been overwhelming.

"You don't really know unless the audience reacts to what you've done. And I think the audience has taken to Birju and resonated with him. The kind of love that is coming in is unbelievable. I'm so thankful to God that people have accepted me as Birju," he said.

On Mirzapur The Movie Crossing Rs 200 Crore Mark

Mirzapur The Movie has also crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. Reflecting on the film's performance, Mohit said the cast and crew are celebrating the response.

"We are all on cloud nine. We are on top of the world right now, honestly, and we are having a success party very soon. We are all elated at the moment," he said.