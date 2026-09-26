Salman Khan Slams Manoj Tiwari's Daughter Rhiti Tiwari For Using Foul Language In <i>Bigg Boss 20</i>

The latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see Salman Khan confront Rhiti Tiwari over her conduct during a recent task. Manoj Tiwari's daughter found herself at the centre of controversy after using foul language against Uditi Singh during a Diss Battle inside the house. Now, Salman has addressed the issue in the latest promo and questioned Rhiti about both her language and her identity as a star kid.

During the diss battle, Rhiti reportedly used abusive and inappropriate language while taking on Uditi. The exchange escalated into a confrontation inside the house, with the contestants debating how far one can go in the name of a roast or diss.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar promo, Salman tells Rhiti that she had entered the show with dreams of becoming a “rockstar”, but her choice of language could have consequences beyond the show.

“Rhiti, you had come to this show with a dream of becoming a rockstar. But this language of yours is going somewhere else, and such a language will not just affect you, but also your father,” Salman said.

He then points out that Rhiti was relatively unknown to the audience before entering Bigg Boss 20. “Nobody knew you till the time you came into Bigg Boss. Isn't that true?” he asks her.

Salman subsequently brings up Rhiti's connection to her father, actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, and the nepotism debate surrounding her entry into the reality show.

“You are Manoj Tiwari's daughter, so people will say that's your claim to fame, and you came into the house because of him. Nepotism, correct?” Salman says in the promo.

He also addresses speculation that being Manoj Tiwari's daughter could mean Rhiti would receive preferential treatment from him. Salman says, “People have also said that as she is a nepo-kid, Salman will not scream at her.”

The host then gives Rhiti two choices, saying there are two ways of dealing with the situation: “‘bhai bajao', the other way is, ‘samjhao'. Which one do you prefer?”

Rhiti is seen getting emotional and crying towards the end of the promo, suggesting that Salman's confrontation has left her shaken.

The controversy stems from the Diss Battle task, where contestants were encouraged to take digs at each other. However, Rhiti's choice of words became a talking point inside the house, with questions being raised over whether certain remarks crossed the line.

Salman's comments have now brought the issue into the Weekend Ka Vaar spotlight, with the host making it clear that Rhiti's conduct will be addressed despite her family background. The episode is expected to reveal how Rhiti responds to Salman's criticism and whether she addresses the controversy over her remarks.

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