Is Deepika Padukone's Character Not Getting Replaced In <i>Kalki 2</i>? Nag Ashwin Reveals

Nag Ashwin has seemingly put an end to speculation about fresh casting in Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 after Deepika Padukone's exit. The director has revealed that the sequel will not introduce any new actors. His statement has also raised questions about what this means for Sumathi, played by Deepika in the 2024 sci-fi epic.

Ashwin was asked if the already massive cast would see any fresh additions. The filmmaker told Variety India, “No new additions. We are continuing with the story we started, and there are already so many characters in it.”

In September 2025, Vyjayanthi Movies officially announced that the actor would not be part of Kalki 2898 AD Part 2.

The statement released on X read, “This is to officially announce that Deepika Padukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we couldn't find a partner. And a film like Kalki2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

Deepika's character was central to the story as she carried the unborn Kalki, whose arrival is linked to the larger conflict involving Prabhas' Bhairava, Amitabh Bachchan's Ashwatthama and Kamal Haasan's Supreme Yaskin.

Following Deepika's exit, reports claimed Sai Pallavi was approached to play the role.

In the same interview, Nag Ashwin also updated Kalki 2898 AD Part 2's shooting timeline. He said, “We are starting regular shooting in mid-October, as we now have call sheets in place for all the artists. Earlier this year, we shot individual scenes featuring Kamal sir and Bachchan sir. We were waiting for Prabhas' call sheet, and that's now sorted. Hopefully, we will wrap the entire shoot by mid-next year and then move into post-production. Let's finish the shoot first; once that is done, we can talk about the release date.”

Deepika Padukone will be next seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in King. She also has Atlee's Raaka. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Janhvi Kapoor are part of the film.

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