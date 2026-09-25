Ranveer Singh Makes First Appearance After Welcoming Second Baby With Deepika Padukone, Fans Say "He Looks So Fine"

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on September 19. Last evening, Ranveer Singh was spotted for the first time at the Hunkaar premiere.

Clad in an all-white suit with black sunglasses as accessories, Ranveer Singh was all smiles as he posed for the cameras and interacted with photographers. His parents, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani, were also present.

Internet Reactions

One fan wrote, "Is he even real?"

Another user added, "Slaying."

"He is so fine," commented another person.

Other comments read, "He looks so good in white" and "No wonder he is paps' favourite."

Hunkaar is directed by his friends Nitya Mehra, Karan D. Kapadia, along with Heeraz Marfatia.

Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Second Baby Announcement Post

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Saturday welcomed their second child together, a baby girl.

The couple shared the announcement in an Instagram post featuring an image of a footprint, welcoming their second daughter.

Deepika and Ranveer's Relationship

Deepika and Ranveer married on November 14, 2018 in a grand ceremony held in Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding included two ceremonies that reflected Deepika's Konkani heritage and Ranveer's Sindhi background.

The couple's relationship began on the sets of their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram‑Leela in 2013. After dating for several years, they secretly got engaged in 2015.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024.

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