Trump-Xi Jinping LIVE Updates:
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Maryland, outside Washington for his three-day state visit to the United States from September 23 to 25 on Wednesday. US President Donald Trump treated Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan to a rare personal airport welcome as they descended from the plane.
This is the first time since 1962 that a US president has personally welcomed a foreign leader at the base. Trump was denied an airport greeting courtesy when he visited Beijing in May.
Xi was accompanied by his right-hand man Cai Qi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, among others, according to Chinese state media.
China and the US should be "partners, not rivals", Xi asserted upon arriving in Washington, and he expressed confidence that the two can find a way to get along in the new era. He said that the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again can go hand in hand, and that the two countries can help each other succeed.
Trade tariffs, technology, AI, military ties, conflicts in Middle East, the Russia-Ukraine war, the arms race in space and US arms sales to Taiwan are expected to figure in talks between Xi and Trump.
US China Summit LIVE: What's On The White House Dinner Menu For Xi Jinping
The Office of the First Lady on Thursday announced the menu of the formal state dinner that Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan will attend.
"The First Lady led the preparations for the dinner", the statement said.
"The menu showcases American ingredients with subtle Chinese influence, bringing the culinary traditions of both nations together," the first lady's office said.
The first course will offer a veloute; made of sweet yellow squash. The sauce will be paired with wild mushrooms, sauteed with fresh herbs, crispy pancetta and drizzled scallion oil.
Then the guests will be served fresh seabass and coated in toasted sesame seeds, braised baby bok choy, roasted garden eggplant and sauce verte.
The dessert course will be a vanilla cremeux with a sour cherry confit centre, which will top a walnut frangipane. The dessert's fruit shaped form is complimented by an ice cream made with harvested White House honey.
US China Summit LIVE: Trump To Fete Xi With Lavish White House Welcome
US President Donald Trump will host Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the White House on Thursday for a day full of pageantry with one goal -- keeping the fragile peace between the rival superpowers.
Trump personally greeted Xi on the tarmac after his arrival on Wednesday, the first time in more than six decades that a US president has welcomed a foreign political leader at Joint Base Andrews near Washington.
He will lay on more pomp and ceremony for Xi on Thursday, treating him to a formal welcome on the White House South Lawn, a military flyover, talks in the Oval Office and finally a grand state banquet.
(AFP)
Trump Xi Jinping LIVE: Trump Says China, US Both Opposed To AI Guardrails Ahead Of Xi Summit
President Donald Trump said early Thursday that China and the United States were united in their opposition to AI guardrails, suggesting ahead of his summit with counterpart Xi Jinping that the US legal system would keep the technology in check.
"Super Intelligence (SI) will be a big topic of discussion, but I want to leave it exactly where it is," Trump said, using his new moniker for artificial intelligence.
"That is China's position also. Our guardrail is the DOJ!" he added, referring to the US Department of Justice.
(AFP)
Trump Xi Jinping LIVE: China, US Reach Consensus On Multiple Economic And Trade Issues
China and the US have reached consensus on multiple economic and trade issues during their latest round of consultations in New York, where the two sides also held their first dialogue on artificial intelligence (AI), the Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.
He Yadong, a Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman, told the media here that the two countries' economic and trade teams recently held their eighth round of consultations in New York, reaching consensus on several issues.
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and American Trade Representative Jamieson Greer participated in the talks in New York on Sunday ahead of President Xi Jinping's arrival in the US.
(PTI)
Trump Xi Jinping LIVE: Trump Says He'll Discuss AI With Xi But Wants To 'Leave It Exactly Where It Is'
US President Donald Trump said artificial intelligence will be a "big topic of discussion" when he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, but said both leaders wanted to leave things as they are.
"A big day with President Xi of China. Super Intelligence (SI) will be a big topic of discussion, but I want to leave it exactly where it is," Trump wrote in a social media post, using his preferred term for artificial intelligence.
"That is China's position also. Our guardrail is the DOJ!" Trump said, referring to the Department of Justice.
(Reuters)