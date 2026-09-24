Trump-Xi Jinping LIVE Updates:

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Maryland, outside Washington for his three-day state visit to the United States from September 23 to 25 on Wednesday. US President Donald Trump treated Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan to a rare personal airport welcome as they descended from the plane.

This is the first time since 1962 that a US president has personally welcomed a foreign leader at the base. Trump was denied an airport greeting courtesy when he visited Beijing in May.

Xi was accompanied by his right-hand man Cai Qi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, among others, according to Chinese state media.

China and the US should be "partners, not rivals", Xi asserted upon arriving in Washington, and he expressed confidence that the two can find a way to get along in the new era. He said that the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again can go hand in hand, and that the two countries can help each other succeed.

Trade tariffs, technology, AI, military ties, conflicts in Middle East, the Russia-Ukraine war, the arms race in space and US arms sales to Taiwan are expected to figure in talks between Xi and Trump.