Trump Rejects Iran's 7-Day Peace Plan, War Likely To Resume After US Polls: Report

President Donald Trump has reportedly rejected Iran's proposal for a seven-day ceasefire and is likely to resume bombing Tehran after the November mid-term elections in the US.

Tehran had proposed to reopen the strategic waterway Strait of Hormuz and end fighting -- which began on February 28 when the US and Israel conducted joint strikes on Iran -- within seven days if the US agreed to its demands.

"Iran has conveyed to the United States, through Qatar, a concrete seven-day plan. If the necessary conditions are met, the strait can be reopened, and normal maritime passage restored within seven days," Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters at the UN on Friday.

"The choice now rests with the United States. Iran does not accept coercion, threats, or intimidation, and Iran will not surrender its sovereign rights under pressure," he said.

"I can tell you if there is seriousness in the US side to come to a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, everything is now prepared," he added.

Hours later, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had rejected the proposal, citing US officials familiar with the matter.

Trump, who has vowed that Iran will never acquire a nuclear bomb, was skeptical Tehran would meet his demands and sees a renewed bombing campaign as likely, according to the report.

He also posted an image on his Truth Social platform of a map showing Hormuz circled and labelled "Trump Strait."

Iran's 7-Day Plan To End War

Iran said it would reopen Hormuz -- the world's most vital energy conduit -- and resume talks on its nuclear program in seven days if the US lifts its naval blockade, waives oil sanctions and observes a ceasefire that includes Lebanon.

The proposal was discussed by the Iranian foreign minister at a private gathering on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Tehran's new proposal resembled an agreement reached in June that later collapsed.

Trump and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, had signed a 14-point deal to end the Middle East war on June 17. The agreement provided for an immediate cessation of military operations, including in Lebanon, and commits both countries to pursuing a final agreement within 60 days.

Trump, however, on July 8 said the deal was "over". Tehran also suspended the memorandum of understanding a week later, accusing Washington of "violating all its commitments".

Since then, Trump has reiterated that he's in no rush to reach a deal.

The White House on Friday said that US officials are having positive and constructive conversations with mediators.