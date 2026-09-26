"Looks Great": A Comment On Delhi University Student's 'Urban Mindset' T-Shirt Before Harassment

Three Delhi University students accused of harassing two Hindu College students in Mukherjee Nagar had first commented on a T-shirt worn by one of the women.

Two of the accused -- Abhinav and Abhimanyu -- were arrested on Friday, while the third accused -- Naman -- is currently on the run.

The woman student had alleged that a white-coloured Tata Safari approached them and the men inside allegedly passed comments at them when she was walking with a friend in the Mukherjee Nagar area on Wednesday evening.

When they objected, the men abused them and started following them, she said in her complaint.

As the two students stopped to film the incident, the car also stopped and the men attempted to pull them into the vehicle, she said.

The accused fled when the her friend started filming the accused.

Harassment Began With A Comment On T-shirt

The harassment began when Naman, who was driving the SUV, told the woman that her T-shirt "looks great".

She was wearing a red T-shirt with "Urban Mindset" written on it.

An argument then broke out between them over the comment.

During interrogation, the two arrested students -- said to be from Bihar -- told the police that they had consumed alcohol at the time of the incident.

All the three accused are students at the Delhi University's Faculty of Law.

Woman Recalls Incident

One of the women -- a first-year Master's student from the Hindu College -- had posted a video on Instagram narrating the incident.

In the clip, she said that the incident took place around 9:30 pm on Wednesday when she and her friend were walking near Mukherjee Nagar in Delhi after visiting the Vijaynagar Haqiqat Park.

She said the accused men made some comments about them.

"When we told them not to misbehave and to leave, they began abusing us," she said in the video.

As the two women continued to walk, the men followed them.

"When my friend took out the phone, they ran away from there," she said.

She also claimed that they went to the Maurice Nagar Police Station to file a complaint, but they told them that the area where the incident took place does not come under their jurisdiction.

"I have visited 3 police stations in the last 4-5 hours. But they are not even writing an FIR...For the last 4 hours, my friends and I have been standing here. But even after that, they have not taken any action. They do not care that I am standing here in the middle of the night," she had said.

A case was later filed at the Mukherjee Nagar Police Station based on the student's complaint.

Police are also looking into the student's allegation that she and her friend had approached multiple police stations before the complaint was registered.