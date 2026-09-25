Delhi University Announces Financial Support Scheme For 2026-27; Apply by October 13

The University of Delhi (UoD) has announced its Financial Support Scheme (FSS) for the academic year 2026-27 for students to manage their education expenses. The scheme introduced by the Office of the Dean's Students Welfare (DSW) offers fee waivers to those students who are eligible based on the family income.

This scheme is open to full-time bonafide students studying in Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes in any department, institute or centre of Delhi University. However, students who are enrolled in colleges, B.Tech. programmes, five-year integrated law programmes, the School of Open Learning (SOL) and the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) are not eligible to apply. Students who have an Essential Repeat (ER) in any previous examination are also excluded from the scheme.

The scheme is divided in two categories providing different fee waiver benefits for each. Students whose annual family income is up to four lakhs falls under Category I. They will be eligible for 100% fee waiver, up to a maximum of Rs 15,000. Whereas, students whose annual family income is up to eight lakhs falls under Category II, they are eligible to a 50% fee waiver up to Rs 10,000.

Financial Support Scheme: Documents Required

Students must keep the following documents ready with them when applying for this scheme.

EWS/OBC-NCL certificate or family annual income certificate for the last financial year 2025-26 issued by competent authority. Income certificate signed by the notary officer as well as in the name of the student will not be accepted.

Applicants must also submit self attested latest income tax returns, wherever applicable, along with the PAN card of the eligible family members.

Other documents include a copy of the undertaking form, along with a bonafide certificate signed by the Head/Director of the institute.

A copy of the last examination certificate is also required.

Latest fee receipt and bank passbook showing student's name, account number and IFSC code.

The last date to submit the application is October 13, 2026. The university stated that the schedule for submitting printed application forms and supporting documents offline will be announced separately on the DSW website. Students are advised to regularly check the website for further updates.