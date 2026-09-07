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Venkateswara College To Remain Closed Today After Satya Niketan Building Collapse, Offers Food, Shelter

The institute is also offering food to the students. The accommodation is available for the students of Venkateswara College and all south campus girl-students.

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Venkateswara College To Remain Closed Today After Satya Niketan Building Collapse, Offers Food, Shelter
Shelter for DU Students: The arrangement applies to both girls and boys.

Satyaniketan Building Collapse: Delhi University's Sri Venkateswara College will remain closed on Monday, September 7, following the collapse of a building that happened in Satya Niketan, according to a notice issued by the institution. Situated very close to the affected location, the college administration also said that students would be temporarily accommodated in classrooms. The arrangement applies to both girls and boys, according to the notice.

In a public notice issued on Sunday, the institute noted: 

"The college is temporarily accommodating the students (both girls and boys) in class rooms due to closure of PGs and insecurity amongst students staying in Satyaniketa."

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In another urgent notice for students, the college announced that students who have been affected and are in need of immediate shelter or accommodation can live at the Sri Venkateswara College, University of Delhi. 

"Students who have been displaced or are unable to access their accommodation are requested to reach out and seek shelter at the college premises," the official notice read. 

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The institute is also offering food to the students. The accommodation is available for the students of Venkateswara College and all south campus girl-students. 

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