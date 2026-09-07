Delhi Building Collapse: These Colleges Are Offering Shelter And Food For Affected Students

Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Several Delhi University colleges remain closed today, September 7, following the collapse of a building in Satya Niketan. Many of these south campus colleges are also offering accommodation and food for the affected students.

Situated very close to the affected location, Sri Venkateswara College has announced the cancellation of the classes on Monday. The college administration also said that students will be temporarily accommodated in classrooms. The arrangement applies to both girls and boys, according to the notice.

Additionally, the Aryabhatta College of Delhi University has announced the suspension of teaching today due to the tragic accident.

Sri Venkateswara College

In a notice for students, the college announced that students who have been affected and are in need of immediate shelter or accommodation can live at the Sri Venkateswara College, University of Delhi.

"Students who have been displaced or are unable to access their accommodation are requested to reach out and seek shelter at the college premises," the official notice read.

The institute is also offering food to the students. The accommodation is available for the students of Venkateswara College and all south campus girl-students.

Motilal Nehru College

In view of the tragic situation at Satya Niketan, Motilal Nehru College has also made temporary shelter arrangements for affected students. As per the official announcement, the staff room has been arranged for shelter with mattresses and essentials. Dinner and breakfast have been arranged through the canteen. Female students will be accommodated in the Library reading room.

Aryabhatta College

In a notice issued by the Aryabhatta College, the institute announced that the college has been made a temporary shelter for the affected students. The college has announced the suspension of classes on Monday, however, the teachers and non-teaching staff will remain available for cooperation and support.

Any further information from the university and colleges will be updated here.