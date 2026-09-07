"Walls Had Started Developing Cracks": Delhi Building Collapse Survivor

A Sunday afternoon turned into a nightmare after a building in Delhi's Satya Niketan came crumbling down, trapping over a dozen students. The four-storey building collapsed like a deck of cards and turned into rubble within seconds. An unstable pillar coupled with water accumulation in the basement is said to have triggered the collapse. But it was a tragedy in the making.

"The walls had started developing cracks. The basement frequently filled with water," Ankit, one of the 12 rescued from the rubble, told NDTV.

Ankit, a third-year student, had been living in the area, a few meters from Delhi University's South Campus, for over three years. He alleged that the area, which has a high population of college students, was never inspected for safety reasons.

Follow Updates On Delhi Building Collapse

Neither any notice was served nor any action was taken, he alleged.

Talking about the state of his PG, Hostel Daze, which collapsed on Sunday afternoon, he alleged that the building had started developing cracks and that there was frequent waterlogging in the basement.

The food and the overall condition of the PG were poor, he added.

Student Safety Goes For A Toss As Owners Prioritise Money

Limited hostel seats leave college students with no other option than to either take a room in a PG or rent an apartment. The safety standards of these accommodations have always remained a concern.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the 50-year-old building had been vacated nearly a year ago. It was a dilapidated structure in a sea of hostels. A couple of months ago, the owner, Hari Ram Bansal, began renovation work and in August, he welcomed tenants to his newly opened men's PG, 'Hostel Daze'. The repair work, however, was not complete.

According to the rent agreement, a copy of which has been accessed by NDTV, the PG authorities hold no responsibility for any casualties or risks faced by the tenant.

Renovation, Unstable Pillar, Weak Structure

Preliminary information accessed by NDTV has revealed that a pillar became unstable during the repair work, weakening the structure and causing the building to collapse. Seven people have died in the collapse, including a labourer.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said preliminary findings indicate that water accumulation in the basement, coupled with repair work on the ageing structure, led to the collapse.

Speaking to reporters, she said, "It is certain that there was water in the basement, and the accumulation of water-combined with ongoing repair work on the old structure-caused the building to collapse."

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the owner, and a lookout notice has been issued.