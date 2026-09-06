Woman Comments On Sister-In-Law's Brother. Gets Killed, Body Dumped In Tank

A woman in Madhya Pradesh's Indore allegedly stabbed her sister-in-law to death because she made a snide remark about her brother on Raksha Bandhan. To mislead her family members and the police, she threw the body into a water tank outside their house. The police have arrested the accused, Parvati Bai Kushwah.

The victim, Vandana, had married Upendra in a temple on August 11th against the wishes of their families. Due to the acrimony, the couple had decided to live separately in a rented house.

The accused's brother is in jail on a rape charge in Damoh. On the day of the festival, Vandana allegedly commented on him, angering Parvati.

The argument escalated, and Parvati murdered Vandana in a fit of rage.

At the time of the murder, the accused's children were at school, and her husband was hospitalised.

Parvati stabbed Vandana twice in the neck with a knife. The accused then dragged the body outside the house and threw it into the tank.

She later visited her husband at the hospital.

When the family members found Vandana missing, they informed the police.

The police scanned CCTV footage from cameras installed in the locality and zeroed in on the accused.

Initially, the accused misled the police, but as the interrogation progressed, she broke down.

According to the police, after she was told that fingerprints had been found on the knife used in the crime and that there was no chance of escape, Parvati confessed to the murder.