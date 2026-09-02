Nepal Flash Floods LIVE Updates: The death count from the catastrophic Himalayan glacial floods has crossed 1,000, with nearly 4,500 people still unaccounted for as rescue efforts continue across Nepal.

Teams are racing to reach around 100 hydropower workers believed to be trapped inside tunnels buried under mud and debris, though hopes of finding survivors are fading after only bodies have been recovered so far. Excavation work has also been hampered by water seeping into rescue shafts.

As relief operations intensify, India's fifth aid flight has left for Nepal with an 11-member rescue team, specialised equipment and 5.5 tonnes of medical supplies.'

The August 26 disaster began with a chain of events high in the Himalayas. A glacial collapse sent large amounts of rock, ice and meltwater into valleys below, triggering powerful floods downstream.

Scientists studying satellite imagery said the collapse appears to have involved the failure of bedrock beneath a glacier in the Himalayan region. The rockfall was powerful enough to register as a magnitude 5.2 seismic event.

The resulting surge of water and debris entered rivers that flow through valleys in Tibet and Nepal, causing them to rise rapidly. Floodwaters swept away homes, buildings, roads and bridges and carried mud and rocks downstream.

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