Woman Shot By Police After Stabbing Two At New York's Times Square: Report

A knife-wielding woman stabbed two people in New York's Times Square on Monday before she was shot by police, according to authorities and US media.

Local news reports said the suspect was taken to hospital in critical condition, while the status of the two victims was not immediately clear.

Police reportedly do not believe the stabbing was terror-related, and are probing the woman's mental health.

An AFP journalist at the scene saw a large emergency services presence and officials inspecting a patch of blood in Times Square, a typically bustling hotspot for tourists.

One witness told local outlet PIX11 that the suspect had two knives in her hands and was tased by police before she rushed at officers.

"They shot her twice," said the unnamed witness.

The New York Police Department described the incident as a "confirmed officer-involved shooting" and said a press briefing would be held later Monday.

"Right now, it's still an active and ongoing investigation," a spokeswoman told AFP.

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