Video: Manasi Parekh Breaks Down After Reunion With Husband, Daughter In Mumbai After Nepal Flood

Actor Manasi Parekh has returned to Mumbai after a harrowing journey through China and Nepal following the flash flood that disrupted her Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage. Stranded in landslides at the China town of Nyalam and later on the Nepal border, Manasi Parekh described her experience of reaching the Nepal border as "felt like winning a war."

Manasi had travelled to China as part of Sadhguru's Isha Foundation's Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage.

A video of Manasi's arrival at the airport has also surfaced online. In the clip, she is seen reuniting with her husband, singer Parthiv Gohil, and their daughter Nirvi. While her family is seen welcoming her by putting a garland around her neck, she sheds tears after reuniting with them.

Manasi documented her journey back to Mumbai on her Instagram Stories.

"Thank you so much for all the love, messages, calls and prayers... the last 3-4 days have been overwhelming and getting out of China and reaching the Nepal border felt like winning a war. There was a huge landslide at the China town of Nyalam which kept us waiting in our bus for 4 hours till we could start our journey out of China by road," she wrote in the first post.

Manasi wrote that she had to walk through a landslide as buses were waiting on the other side.

"Then after a long bus ride of 4 miles we reached the border of Nepal where there had been another landslide which we had to walk through as there was no other way for us to make it till the buses waiting on the other side," she added.

"And then it was the bumpiest bus ride of our lives as we made our way to Kathmandu which was 4 hours away. But all this was worth it because it meant coming back to Mumbai, to my family and getting to kiss my daughter," she wrote in the third post.

After the flash flood hit Nepal, Manasi wrote in one of her Instagram Stories, "Life is uncertain, but what has happened is absolutely heartbreaking. We are constantly praying for the people affected by this tragedy. By God's grace, we are safe in China, and Isha Foundation is doing its best to get us back home, as well as find those who are in the midst of the floods. Please keep praying for everyone's well-being @sadhguru."

About Nepal flash flood

Nepal has been reeling under the impact of devastating flash floods along the country's border with Tibet that have so far killed nearly 800 people and left thousands missing.

A glacier collapse led to a sudden massive flood in the Bhote Koshi River in the Rasuwa district bordering Tibet on Wednesday, causing widespread damage.

At least 792 bodies have so far been found in Nepal and Tibet, with over 2,500 people still unaccounted for, including 275 Indians.