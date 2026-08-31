'Haven't Even Kissed': When Yash Defended 'Vulgarity' Claims Against <i>Toxic</i>

Yash's Toxic cooked up a storm on social media even before the film released last week. The "bold" and intimate scenes in the song Tabahi invited different opinions on X and other platforms. Before the film's release, Yash answered all the claims, including those of "vulgarity", on Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat.

The Conversation

A young attendee from the audience said that violence and vulgarity have become easy tools to sell a film. "But if the same things are done by Gen Z, they are scolded," the young woman asked Yash.

"Generational conflicts are always there. The older generation thinks the next one is no match to them. The new generation thinks that the old generation doesn't say it right. But having said that, the world belongs to youngsters. There should be freedom of speech," Yash said.

Talking about the song Tabahi with Kiara Advani, Yash said, "You have to shoot it in an aesthetic way. The rest of what you see on the screen is an impact of cinema. There's a creator's voice behind it. This film is done with an intent; emotions are very, very important."

Rejecting the vulgarity claim, Yash said, "Vulgarity is wrong. I haven't even kissed in the film." His comment left the audience in splits.

Calling the film for Gen Z, the Toxic actor said that the film raised questions about the new generation and how they perceive and question things.

Amid the criticism, Yash's mother, Pushpa Arunkumar, indirectly took a jibe at producer Allu Aravind's old remark, saying, "Who was Yash before KGF?"

"Before KGF, Yash delivered five back-to-back hits. So, if he is an ordinary person, a nobody as you claim, then why are you (the person concerned) threatened? He's not a terrorist. There is no need to ask who he was before KGF; he had delivered good films before it. Moreover, he was not born into wealth, unlike a few others. He is the son of a bus driver who rose to the top on his own. As a mother, I am proud of him," Yash's mother said at a recent press meet.

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown‑ups is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Written and shot in Kannada and English, it will have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film boasts a stellar cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

The film opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics alike, initiating a conversation on and off social media.

After five days, the film minted Rs 23 crore on its first Sunday, taking the total to Rs 214 crore (net) in India and Rs 255.95 crore (gross).

Also Read | 'Not A Terrorist, Son Of A Bus Driver': Yash's Mother Takes A Dig At Allu Arvind's 'Who Was Yash Before KGF' Remark