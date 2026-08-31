Tovino Thomas Warns Fans About Imposter Using His Identity To Send Emails

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has warned fans about a fake email account being used in his name. The actor shared an “Impersonation Alert” on social media after learning that someone was pretending to be him and contacting people through email, which Tovino confirmed is not connected to him.

He also urged people to be careful if they receive a message from the account. Fans have been asked not to reply, share personal details, click on any links or make payments after getting a request from the fake email ID.

The Minnal Murali star also advised people who receive such emails to report them as spam and delete them immediately.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Tovino Thomas wrote, “IMPORTANT NOTICE - IMPERSONATION ALERT. Please be informed that someone is impersonating me and falsely using my identity to send emails to multiple people. The emails are being sent from the following address: tovinothomas79@gmail.com. Please note that this email address is not associated with me, and I have not authorised anyone to communicate on my behalf using this address.”

“I strongly request everyone to not respond, share any personal information, click on links, make payments or act upon any requests received from this email ID. If you receive an email from this address, please report it as spam/phishing and delete it immediately.

“Kindly share this information with anyone who may have received such emails so that they do not fall victim to this impersonation. Please stay alert and verify the source before responding to any communication claiming to be from me.”

Photo Credit: Instagram

Tovino Thomas' latest warning comes nearly a year after the actor created a fake social media account to see how people behave online and understand the negative side of social media.

While appearing on Karthik Surya's podcast, he said, “I once made a fake Facebook account using a girl's name. I did not even use a real picture. I accepted some friend requests because I wanted the account to look genuine. Soon, a girl asked me how she knew me because she normally would not accept such requests. That made me realise how easily these things can become awkward or create problems.”

On the work front, Tovino Thomas is set to reunite with director Johnpaul George for a new film.