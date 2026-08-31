US forces struck two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, after detecting Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) personnel preparing to fire rockets carrying sea mines into the waterway, marking the first known American military action against Iran in roughly a month.

The IRGC confirmed the attack by the "American-Zionist enemy," saying it resulted in the killing and injuring of several soldiers. The Revolutionary Guards also vowed that the US attack would face "response and punishment."

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