US, Israel Planning To Bombard Energy-Related Targets In Iran: Report

The US and Israel are planning a bombing campaign against energy infrastructure targets in Iran, with strikes possible throughout the weekend, CBS News reported on Friday, citing sources.

US President Donald Trump has yet to give the final go-ahead for the strikes, according to sources cited by CBS.

The campaign would be one of the harshest yet against Iranian energy infrastructure during the US-Israeli war against Iran, CBS reported, adding that there was discussion about concluding the strikes before financial markets open on Monday.

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