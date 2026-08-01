For Pak, Kashmir Terror Attack A Ruse To Divert Attention From PoK: Experts

As anger against the General Asim Munir's Army exploded across Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Rawalpindi appears to have pressed its old button again: Targetted killing. This evening, Pakistan-sponsored terrorists shot dead a migrant worker and injured another in the Kellam area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Preliminary reports say the terrorists opened fire on the migrants after sundown and fled under the cover of darkness. The Resistance Front (TRF), an off-shoot of Pakistan based Lashkar-i-Toiba (LeT) is believed to be behind the attack.

Security forces immediately cordoned off the area and launched a massive search operation to track the attackers. The injured worker has been hospitalised.

It is the first attack on migrant workers in South Kashmir after a four-year lull. It is also the second targeted killing in Kashmir Valley since July 22.

The attack comes at a time PoK is witnessing unprecedented protests. For days, thousands have taken to the streets in Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad and Mirpur against inflation, power cuts and military repression. "Azadi" slogans are reverberating across the region.

Security and intelligence experts believe Pakistan and its spy agency are rattled by the spiralling unrest in PoK.

"By carrying out attacks in Kashmir, they are trying to divert attention from PoK towards India, creating an atmosphere of fear in Jammu and Kashmir through such killings," said former police chief SP Vaid.

The timing is telling. Kashmir has seen a major uptick in normalcy this year. On July 22, terrorists shot dead a policeman manning the Amarnath Yatra route in Anantnag. He was on duty when terrorist came from behind and killed him from point blank range.

Amarnath Yatra saw record pilgrim footfall this year. Hotels across the Valley are booked, and tourism had bounced back strongly after the Pahalgam attack.

"Pakistan cannot digest peace and normalcy in Kashmir. That is why they are once again pushing their terror proxies to target innocent, unarmed civilians," the former Director General of Police added.

Security Tightened

In the wake of the Kulgam attack, security has been significantly enhanced across South Kashmir, especially along the Yatra routes and in areas with a concentration of migrant workers and other protected people who are said to be on terror radar.

The hunt for the attackers is on.