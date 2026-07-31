'Embraced Freedom': Omar Abdullah, Estranged Wife Get Divorce After 17 Years

The Supreme Court on Friday was informed that Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his estranged wife, Payal Abdullah, have reached a settlement to end their marriage and have jointly sought a divorce by mutual consent under Article 142 of the Constitution.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Omar Abdullah, told a bench comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe that the couple had resolved all their disputes through mediation and had filed an application under Article 142 seeking dissolution of their marriage.

"Both of them have embraced freedom. It's all settled. Lordships may grant divorce. All other matters will be withdrawn," Sibal told the court.

"That's good. We will dispose of it on those terms," the court said.

The bench was informed that the joint application under Article 142 had been filed on July 22.

Justice Narasimha said the Supreme Court would pass orders in terms of the settlement reached between the parties.

Sibal also informed the court that both sides had agreed to withdraw all cases filed against each other as part of the settlement. Justice Narasimha said the court would record those submissions in its order.

The settlement brings to a close a matrimonial dispute that has been before multiple courts over several years. Omar Abdullah and Payal Abdullah were married on September 1 in 1994. They have two sons and have been living separately since 2009.